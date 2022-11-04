Three Time GRAMMY-Nominated Singer/Songwriter JES Releases Her Stunning New Double Album, ‘MEMENTO’

JES - MEMENTO

Award-winning Singer/Songwriter delivers her magnum opus double album, 'MEMENTO.'

I wanted to make something that showcased not just what I am doing right now but also where it all started. It’s been an amazing journey. That’s where the name ‘MEMENTO’ came from.” — JES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic in both size and scope, November 4 sees 3 times GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter JES release her stunning new album. ‘MEMENTO’ carries with it an incredible 28-track-strong, career-spanning double-disc’s worth of music. Such is its expanse, ‘MEMENTO’ may yet be seen not just as a JES album, but the JES album. The singer/songwriter explains, “it’s been a long time since I worked on putting together an album. Once we started on the tracklist and new ideas, it quickly grew until it was obvious that we would need to rethink its delivery format. I wanted to make something that showcased not just what I am doing right now but also the progression from where it all started. It’s been an amazing journey with so many watershed moments. That’s where the name ‘MEMENTO’ came from. It’s like a souvenir for myself as much as anybody.”

The album features a host of work alongside some of the world’s best known electronic music producers, Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, BT, Ferry Corsten and Tiësto among them. ‘MEMENTO’ also includes some of her best-known releases (‘As The Rush Comes’, Will Atkinson’s reworking of ‘Imagination’, which, on release, topped the Beatport chart for close to a month, ‘Fall Into You’ and others), as well as her most recent hits, ‘Sunrise’, ‘By My Side’ and ‘Long Way Home’.

JES is an artist who’s been comfortable working in a solo capacity for longer than most. That’s evidenced throughout ‘MEMENTO’, where greater than half its tracks carry her name and hers alone. As ever, they’re hallmarked by honest lyrics and true-self reflections, where JES’ first-hand experiences of life and love inform her work. Talking about her ‘MEMENTO’ writing process, the singer shares that, “I sometimes get a lyric or title in my head and work back to a song from that. Other times I might receive a track from someone which inspires a melody, and the lyrics come later. I like to walk and sing in my head or write songs in the shower with no music at all. I even dream full songs sometimes, but I only ever manage to catch pieces of them when I wake up. The basis of all my songs is my own emotional barometer. Songs like ‘We Belong To The Night’ and ‘Tight Wires’ have a definite emotion for me. I live through them when I’m working on them. They are like chapters in a bigger story or touchstone moments in someone’s life. A collection of those moments and connections that stay with us.” Talking about her process for the album, she goes on to say, “It is hard for me to finish a collection like this because I’m always thinking of new ideas for the songs! It’s hard to limit yourself but making something that people can connect with means it has to be thematic, so I let those instinctive ideas lead me and try not to stray too far from that.”

A testament to JES’ estimable career and the impact she’s had on the scene, her roll call of collaborations is in essence a Who’s Who of electronic music. ‘MEMENTO’ features producers including Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, BT, Ferry Corsten, MarLo, STANDERWICK, ReOrder, and Tiësto. On November 4th. JES delivers her magnum opus LP, ‘MEMENTO’. For fans both established and new, it’s as essential as essential gets. You can find it on all good sales or streaming platforms here: https://blackhole.lnk.to/memento

