JES Hits Reset With Her Emotional New Single "Where Are You Now"

JES "Where Are You Now" Available Now On All Music Platforms!

The Grammy-nominated singer comes full circle with an empowering new release.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picking up where last year’s soulful "Lay Down" left off is "Where Are You Now", a new release from American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JES on Intonenation Records. This latest chapter is part of a collection of new songs that will introduce fans to another side of her artistry.

"Where Are You Now" draws on the complexity of modern life and relationships and lifestyles, where every statement has become a question, and nothing can be assumed. Driven by an impassioned vocal performance and a haunting backing vocal theme, the song brings a liberating depth and understanding to a situation we all know only too well. From the hypnotic guitars to the intensely layered backgrounds, Where Are You Now connects and delivers a message of dark intentions which ultimately lead to empowerment and redemption.

“I feel like you really get a taste of where my songs come from with this new collection. I have come full circle, back to when I was first inspired to sing and write music” JES said. “The pandemic gave me a chance to stop and feel more deeply than ever. With all the changes we were going through, I wanted to write something uplifting and hopeful about the pressures of modern life in our relationships. I started to reconnect with music and my writing from a more objective place. These songs just started to come to me from a place of new clarity.”

Add "Where Are You Now" to your morning motivation playlists. Your best life starts here.

About JES:

Determined, relentless, and uncompromising in the pursuit of excellence. Ideals that might characterize an artist formed under the pressure of the greatest city in the world, and they aptly define JES. Her career path so far has been nothing less than astonishing.

This chart-topping, award-winning New Yorker is a world-renowned singer and songwriter leaning on the soulful side of R&B-influenced, danceable pop. JES has collected awards and nominations from the prestigious International Dance Music Awards (Miami) and the International Songwriting Competition (Nashville), and received 3 Grammy nominations, most recently in 2015, for her song “Hold On.” Since her legendary release with Motorcycle “As The Rush Comes” expanded the boundaries of electronic music, JES has propelled an unending stream of solo hit songs. She has also written and sung with the cream of the electronic music world, cutting hits for Tiesto, Kaskade, and BT, among many others. Her tours have touched the shores of 6 continents with landmark shows at international events such as the Beijing Summer Olympics, while her songs have topped the Billboard Most Played Songs of the Decade chart.

JES continues her uncompromising artistic journey with her latest single, “Where Are You Now.” Wrapping a fresh pop R&B sound around her unmistakable soulful vocals, “Where Are You Now” hints at what we can expect from JES with an album due late this year.