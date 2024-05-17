Carol Linnea Sveiven: Supported by the Love of a Large Family

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Carol Linnea Sveiven

March 15, 1949 – January 28, 2024

Carol was born in Champlain Illinois March 15, 1949 and passed away after a long illness January 28, 2024, she was seventy four years old.

Carol lived in many different places though out her life, her father Roy Sveiven was an ordained Covenant minister, and his calling led him and Carol’s mother Lyla to many places. Carol born in Champlain Illinois later lived in Lake Geneva, Michigan Edmonton Canada, Estes Park, Colorado, Duluth Minnesota, Ventura Ca., Long Beach, California and in 1977 moved to Miranda California.

Carol married David Winters in 1968, they were married for twenty two years, Carol had two children Kelly Winters, who proceeded her in death, Kelly passed away February 21 2023 and David (DJ) Winters who lives in Miranda California. Carol had three grand children. Kelly’s daughter Lulu Vanvulkenburg lives in Fortuna, Ca. and DJ’s daughters Rochelle Winters and Gabrielle Denoma who recently married Kevin Denoma, live in Miranda, Ca. Carol was a great mother and grandmother and her children and grand children were the love of her life.

Carol had a large family. She had three older brothers, Rod, Roy and John (Butch) Sveiven and a sister Karen Sveiven. Carol’s brother Rod passed away more than twenty years ago her sister Karen passed away in Novenber 2023 and John passed away just five days before Carol, January 23, 2024, her brother Roy and his wife Sandy live in Hawaii. There are a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins alive and well in various parts of the world. Carol was very fortunate to have the love and support of her large loving family whose belief in God has sustained them in good and in hard times and has brought great love and pervasive joy though out her life and theirs.

Carol had many friends that she made over the years and their love and support along the generous care given by Heart of the Redwoods Hospice was greatly appreciated.

There will be a memorial for Carol and her brother John ‘Butch‘ Sveiven in Ventura California June 2, 2024. The memorial will be at Butch and Jan’s daughter and son in law’s, Lori and Denny Snyder.