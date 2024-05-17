Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for October 2022 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for a homicide that occurred in October 2022.

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., First District officers responded to the intersection of L Street and 11th Street, Southeast, for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with blunt force injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on November 3, 2022.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Thomas Gray, of Southwest.

An autopsy was conducted by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be complications of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 54-year-old Oliver Gomes, of Southeast. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 22149436

