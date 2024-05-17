Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,417 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize $5.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry recently seized more than $5.4 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action. 

“This large seizure illustrates the dedication of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and their effective utilization of inspections technology and canines to detect and interdict narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. 

Packages containing 606 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on May 9 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of papayas for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 369 packages containing a total of 606 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $5,419,700.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.  

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

CBP officers seize $5.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more