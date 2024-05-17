CBP officers seize $5.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry recently seized more than $5.4 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“This large seizure illustrates the dedication of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and their effective utilization of inspections technology and canines to detect and interdict narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 606 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on May 9 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of papayas for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 369 packages containing a total of 606 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $5,419,700.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

