Operation Checkmate results in 52 arrests, including 36 commercial truck drivers

Yuma, Ariz. — During the week of May 11-15, U.S. Border Patrol agents from Yuma Sector arrested 52 individuals during Operation Checkmate for being in the U.S. illegally, of which 36 were driving semi-trucks. Operation Checkmate enhances public safety through enforcement of immigration statutes aimed at the detection and arrest of illegal aliens operating commercial motor vehicles.

Of the 36 illegal alien semi-truck drivers arrested, 29 were in possession of commercial driver’s licenses from states such as: California, New York, Washington, and Virginia. Three did not possess any form of driver’s license. Thirty of the individuals were from India, while the remaining six were from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. Most subjects possessed Employment Authorization Documents, which were obtained during the Biden administration and are no longer valid. All individuals were processed in accordance with federal law and will be deported.

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector Dustin W. Caudle. “My agents are on patrol every day to ensure we stop these individuals and prevent more deadly crashes from occurring on the road across the United States.”

Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the Department of Transportation issued a final rule to stop unqualified foreign drivers from obtaining licenses to drive commercial trucks and buses. The Border Patrol is working together with federal partners to enforce the rule of law and restore integrity and safety to the nation’s transportation system. This will eliminate another magnet for people to illegally come to the U.S., and will strengthen the most secure border in 50 years.