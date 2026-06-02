U.S. Customs and Border Protection Announces Rosario 'Pete' Vasquez as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced the appointment of Rosario “Pete” Vasquez as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, our nation’s federal law enforcement organization responsible for securing America’s borders and protecting the homeland. He assumes command as Border Patrol agents continue achieving the most secure border in history under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

Chief Vasquez brings more than 26 years of distinguished service with the U.S. Border Patrol to this role. Throughout his career, he has served in a broad range of operational and executive leadership assignments across the southwest border, northern border, CBP headquarters, and international postings. A graduate of the U.S. Border Patrol's Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit, Chief Vasquez has held numerous leadership positions, including assignments within the Border Patrol's Special Operations Group, CBP headquarters' Office of Anti-Terrorism, and as director of the Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats. He also served as assistant attaché for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Canada and as acting executive director within CBP's Office of Trade. Most recently, Chief Vasquez served as Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Blaine Sector in Washington State, where he oversaw border security operations along the northern border and strengthened partnerships with federal, state, local, tribal, and international stakeholders.

“Pete Vasquez is a Border Patrol agent’s agent,” said CBP Commissioner Scott. “He has spent more than two decades leading from the front, earning the respect of the workforce, and delivering results in some of the most challenging operational environments in the country. He understands what this mission demands because he has lived it. There is no one better suited to lead the United States Border Patrol into its next chapter.”

As Chief, Vasquez will oversee nearly 20,000 Border Patrol agents and professional staff operating across the nation, leading efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations, disrupt human smuggling and narcotics trafficking networks, and safeguard U.S. sovereignty.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as chief of the United States Border Patrol, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me by President Trump, Secretary Mullin, and Commissioner Scott,” said Chief Vasquez. “Our agents have never backed down from a challenge, and neither will I. As chief, my focus is clear: support our agents, strengthen our operational capabilities, and ensure the U.S. Border Patrol remains the most effective border security force in the world.”

Chief Vasquez and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for 32 years. Together, they have raised three daughters and are proud grandparents to three grandchildren. Throughout his career, Rebecca and their family have selflessly supported the demands of public service and the Border Patrol mission.

Established in 1924, the U.S. Border Patrol is one of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies, responsible for securing nearly 7,000 miles of international land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters. Under Chief Vasquez’s leadership, the Border Patrol will continue its mission to secure the border, uphold the rule of law, and protect the American people.