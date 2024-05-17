TN Department of Children’s Services Partners with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to Host ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training at Wilder Youth Development Center

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), in collaboration with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, hosted ‘Stop the Bleed’ training at Wilder Youth Development Center this week. Youth who participated in the event are now equipped with a unique set of skills to save lives.

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign designed to empower bystanders to act quickly in an emergency. Severe bleeding is one of the leading causes of preventable death in trauma situations.

This week's training included the use of artificial limbs and blood to simulate real scenarios. Certified instructors from Le Bonheur worked hands-on with youth and staff at Wilder to teach them how to apply pressure, use a tourniquet, and properly pack a wound.

"Equipping the youth at Wilder with life-changing skills is a priority for DCS. We are committed to ensuring these youth return to their communities not only as productive citizens but also as empowered citizens with practical skills that can make a real difference in emergency situations," stated Darren Goods, DCS Deputy Commissioner of Juvenile Justice.

“The Stop the Bleed program is a hands-on way to teach skills to stop life-threatening hemorrhage and save lives before emergency medical personnel arrive,” said Dr, Regan Williams, Medical Director of Trauma Services at Le Bonheur. “At Le Bonheur Children’s we are honored to share our knowledge with our community. We enjoyed visiting the staff and children at Wilder to equip them with these skills so they can go back to their communities and know how to save a life.”

For more information about the Stop the Bleed program or to learn how you can participate in future training sessions, contact stopthebleed@hq.dhs.gov.

About the Tennessee Department of Children's Services:

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services provides high-quality prevention and support services that promote safety, permanency, and well-being for the children and families we serve.

To report child abuse or neglect, call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004 or visit TN.gov/DCS.