DCS and Chosen Launch Innovative Program to Support At-Risk Youth

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 01:00pm

The Department of Children's Services is pleased to launch a new program in partnership with Chosen that will cater to some of Tennessee’s most vulnerable children. Chosen, a nonprofit dedicated to trauma-response care, will provide services to youth in DCS transitional homes as they await long-term placements. Each child will be connected with a Chosen youth partner who will guide them during their time in transitional housing and as they move into a permanent home.

The goal of this partnership is to ensure youth in DCS care won’t have to navigate this journey alone.

“We are so thankful for the partnership with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and their willingness to innovate and invest in new programs. We must keep innovating. This approach is what will start moving the needle and get our youth closer to permanency - and Chosen is honored to be a part of it.” – Sara Nilsson, VP of National Business Development

“We are thrilled to have Chosen working alongside our dedicated DCS staff. This program will provide much-needed support to youth in our care and help them navigate their journey toward permanency. We are committed to investing in innovative programs like this one to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive." – Commissioner Margie Quin, TN Dept. of Children’s Services

Chosen’s youth partners and DCS staff will work closely with each child to ensure their voice is prioritized as they move toward permanency.

