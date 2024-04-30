DCS Upper Cumberland Region Achieves National Accreditation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is proud to announce the Upper Cumberland Region has successfully achieved national accreditation through the Council of Accreditation (COA). This significant accomplishment underscores the department's unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care and services to children and families in need.

The COA, a leading national accreditor of human and social service organizations, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Upper Cumberland regional offices. This evaluation included a detailed review of program offerings such as child protection and investigation, foster care, adoption, and juvenile justice services. Additionally, management and administrative practices were meticulously assessed to ensure compliance with best practice standards.

COA accreditation is a key step in the Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure children and families we serve have access to the best resources that promote their health, safety, and development.

About the Tennessee Department of Children's Services:

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is committed to providing high-quality prevention and support services that promote safety, permanency, and well-being for the children and families we serve.

To report child abuse or neglect, call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004 or visit TN.gov/DCS.