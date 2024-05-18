LIQUID LOGICS ANNOUNCES NEW INTEGRATION OF TRUSTPOINT
Liquid Logics Revolutionizes Private Lending Technology with Integration of TrustPointLEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Logics, the nation's premier technology company in private and hard money lending, is proud to announce a groundbreaking integration with TrustPoint. This strategic partnership enhances our platform, offering an unprecedented solution for managing construction draws coupled with comprehensive operational and portfolio risk management analytics.
As the leader in private lending software, Liquid Logics has been dedicated to providing the most advanced Loan Origination Software and a complete suite for managing loans. Our platform is renowned for its comprehensiveness, customization, and completeness, making it the most powerful, robust, and secure Cloud-Based Loan Management System available for private and hard money lenders.
With the integration of TrustPoint, Liquid Logics continues to lead the industry in innovation and efficiency. This collaboration introduces a seamless solution for private lenders, enabling them and their borrowers to manage construction budgets and draws with unparalleled precision and user satisfaction while leveraging sophisticated predictive risk management analytics.
"We are excited to partner with TrustPoint AI to bring this revolutionary integration to our clients," said Sam Kaddah, CEO at Liquid Logics. "By combining our expertise in private lending technology with TrustPoint AI's cutting-edge construction fund control and risk management analytics, we empower lenders with a more streamlined process, increased efficiency, and better-informed decision-making for their projects."
“We are thrilled to provide this integration with Liquid Logics to the private lending sector,” said John Ryan, COO and Co-founder at TrustPoint. “Combining Liquid Logics' powerful and proven capabilities with TrustPoint’s next-generation solutions was a no-brainer for our mutual clients, and we are excited to now offer this option for an integrated solution to the broader industry.”
Liquid Logics remains committed to staying ahead of the curve in technology and lending solutions. This integration with TrustPoint AI underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market.
For more information about Liquid Logics and our innovative solutions, visit www.liquidlogics.com.
About Liquid Logics:
Liquid Logics is the nation's leading technology company in private and hard money lending. Our comprehensive suite of Loan Origination Software and loan management tools empowers lenders to streamline processes, mitigate risk, and drive business growth.
About Trust Point AI:
TrustPoint.ai is a leading SaaS technology platform for the construction, renovation, and bridge lending industry. Our innovative, high-ROI solutions offer data-driven portfolio and operational risk management, auditable fund control, project health scoring, and predictive insights and reporting.
