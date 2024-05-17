May 17 - Proposed Initiative #89 Qualifies for General Election Ballot

State of Colorado

Denver, May 17, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that proponents of Proposed Initiative #89 “Right to Abortion,” have submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the November 5, 2024 General Election Ballot.

Proposed Initiative #89 proposes to change the Colorado Constitution, and therefore signatures were required from each state senate district equal to two percent of the total registered electors from the respective district. The Proposed Initiative was also required to meet the 124,238 signature threshold of all proposed initiatives.

Proposed Initiative #89 submitted 225,688 petition signatures. The Elections Division determined that proponents of Proposed Initiative #89 submitted the required number of valid signatures from each senate district, and a total of 159,930 valid signatures. A full summary of the submitted signatures by senate district can be found in the Statement of Sufficiency linked below.

Full Statement of Sufficiency for Proposed Initiative #89 - Right to Abortion (PDF)

Text of Proposed Initiative #89 (PDF)

Signature Requirement for Statewide Initiative Petitions. Signature requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado Constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.