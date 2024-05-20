Tuuti Agency Announces “Tuuti Orange County” at One-Year Anniversary Event

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Female-Owned Marketing Agency Celebrates Their First Year and New Expansion

This expansion marks a significant step in our journey, and we are more committed than ever to delivering exceptional results to our clients.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a female-owned creative communications marketing agency in downtown Boise, celebrated its one-year anniversary in April with an exclusive event attended by over 50 guests. The event brought together current clients, past clients, friends, family, and members of the local community to toast to a successful first year and to an exciting announcement.

At the event, Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported the agency throughout year one. Her speech reflected on the remarkable journey and milestones reached since Tuuti was founded. As part of those milestones, Huffman shared the news of Tuuti’s expansion into the Orange County market.

Tuuti's expansion into Orange County aims to enhance the agency’s accessibility and service offerings to clients in the region. While continuing to serve clients nationwide, Tuuti is now establishing a local presence at networking events, conferences, and non-profit partnerships with a dedicated team in Orange County.

"Expanding into Orange County represents an exciting milestone for Tuuti, as we eagerly embark on this new chapter of growth and opportunity," shares Huffman. "We are thrilled to bring Tuuti's expertise to this dynamic market, contributing to the local business community and building strong relationships along the way. This expansion marks a significant step in our journey, and we are more committed than ever to delivering exceptional results to our clients.”

Lauren Garman, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and an event attendee, adds, “I have had a front row seat to watching Tuuti grow this past year and it has been nothing short of incredible. With their creative collaboration and innovative approach to excellence in the market, I have no doubt that this is just the beginning for them.”

To highlight the community and showcase appreciation for all their supporters, Tuuti organized a special "Summer To-Do’s" giveaway at the anniversary event. The giveaway included a one-night stay at the new Avery hotel and four rounds of gold at Falcon Crest golf course. Plus, Tuuti included a few gifts from clients: a gift card and a bottle of wine from Parcero and a Tuuti-branded pickleball set from SOLV.

Huffman says, “As we reflect on this past year and our anniversary event, we are also deeply grateful for the incredible support we've received over the past year. Our success wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of our clients, community, and the entire Tuuti family. We are truly thankful for each and every one of you."

For further updates and information on Tuuti's expansion or to stay in the know, follow Tuuti on social media.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.