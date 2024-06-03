Bingham & Taylor Champions U.S. Women’s Olympic Sailing Team Ahead of Paris 2024

Laura Grondin’s Multifaceted Leadership in Business, Manufacturing, and Sailing Elevates Industry Standards and Empowers Women Athletes

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Grondin, President and CEO of Bingham & Taylor, exemplifies a dynamic and influential leadership style, deeply aligned with the core values of the organization she leads. Under her guidance, Bingham & Taylor has embarked on a remarkable journey to support and empower elite-level women by sponsoring members of the United States Sailing Team, Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea. Supporting the Roble/Shea Sailing team not only aligns with Laura’s personal passion for sailing and her professional commitment to excellence, but also reinforces the company’s dedication to promoting female empowerment in competitive fields.

Shea shares, "Securing our spot at the Olympics is an incredible milestone, and we couldn't have done it without Laura. With her assistance, Bingham & Taylor has provided vital resources, which have allowed us to focus all our energy on the one thing that matters the most: our time on the water. I'm so proud of how we've grown as athletes and people along this journey, but I am most of all eager to showcase what we've learned on the Olympic racecourse against the world's elite sailors.”

Laura has a deep-rooted connection to sailing, which began at age 11 and has developed into today being a prominent figure in both the sailing world and manufacturing industry. In December 2023, Laura earned the distinction of joining the board of U.S. Sailing, reflecting her outstanding performances at multiple World Championships and subsequent recognition as a Sailor Athlete. With a record of four top five finishes at World Championships in the Melges 24 and J/70, she exemplifies a dedication to excellence outlined by the U.S. Sailing guidelines.

Laura is exceptionally proud to have been selected by the Sailor Athletes to represent them on the board of U.S. Sailing and is now the board liaison to the Sailor Athlete Council. In addition, Laura serves as the International Melges 24 Class Association Chair and the Chair of the World Council and Executive Committee, home of the world’s premiere grand-prix one design sports boat, where she holds a significant role in overseeing sailing class rules and driving membership growth and services for sailors.

Alongside her achievements in sailing, Laura stands out as a leader in her industry with a commitment to supporting the future of women in manufacturing. Recently, Laura was honored by the American Manufacturing Hall of Fame alongside twenty exceptional women who have made remarkable differences in the manufacturing sector. Laura has also served as the Chair of C200, a national organization committed to inspiring, educating, supporting, and advancing current and future women entrepreneurs and leaders. During Laura’s tenure at C200, she led the completion of a strategic plan for members to support the next generation of female leaders. With YaleWomen, an organization dedicated to supporting and providing resources for female Yale alumni, Laura has played a pivotal role as a founding board member and later as the organization's chair.

“As a woman in a male-dominated field, I understand the importance of mentorship. Identifying those individuals who can guide and support you, whether in sailing or the corporate worlds is crucial,” shares Laura.

Bingham & Taylor’s sponsorship of United States Olympic sailors, under Laura’s leadership, symbolizes a shared ethos of excellence, resilience, and empowerment. This initiative is a direct reflection of the CARES values established by the company, representing creative, collaborative, accountable, respectful, excellent, and sustainable. Bingham & Taylor continues to lead impactful initiatives that resonate with the core values of the company while also championing the excellence of women in high-performance environments.

As the female Olympians prepare to attend the Summer 2024 Paris Olympics, Roble shares, "Representing the United States at the Olympics for the second time is an honor and a dream come true for me. As we embark on this journey, my heart is filled with gratitude and determination. I am immensely thankful for the support provided by Laura and Bingham & Taylor — we couldn't have made it this far alone! As an accomplished competitor herself, Laura has been a role model and mentor for Maggie and me. Laura's passion for empowering athletes like us has been instrumental to our success.”

Bingham & Taylor recognizes the dedication and resilience required to excel at the highest level of competition. Being an Olympic athlete demands determination, disciplined training, teamwork, and the ability to overcome challenges. Much like the teamwork of these athletes,

Bingham & Taylor encourages an environment of collaboration and trust to give employees the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Shea adds, "We're grateful to have Laura’s support and guidance through it all. It is a privilege and an honor to represent Bingham & Taylor on our sail as we compete all over the world, and especially on the Olympic waters in Marseille, France."

Bingham & Taylor

Services: Product providers for underground utility access

For more information on this release, reach out to Rosemarie Gallichio, Marketing and Media Manager at (540) 825-8334, ext. 173.

About Bingham & Taylor:

Headquartered in Culpeper, VA, Bingham & Taylor is North America’s leading supplier of meter and valve access and security systems for underground utilities. Proudly 100% woman-owned and founded in 1849, the company is committed to providing high-quality, American-made products, driving innovation, and serving water and gas utilities and distributors across North America and the Caribbean. The company is dedicated to upholding principles of collaboration, integrity, and excellence, ensuring high-quality products and services that comply with the Build America Buy America and American Iron & Steel Acts.

For more information, visit www.BinghamandTaylor.com.