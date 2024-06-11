Bingham & Taylor Welcomes Kevin Jehl as New Chief of Commercial to Drive Growth and Innovation

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bingham & Taylor, renowned for its industry-leading solutions in underground utility access, is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Jehl as Chief of Commercial. In this pivotal role, Kevin will steer the company's sales teams, marketing, and product development initiatives as it continues to innovate within the utility sector.

With an impressive career spanning several decades, Jehl has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in water infrastructure, with a notable focus on both manufacturing and distribution. His experience includes transformative roles at Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) and Fortiline, where he was instrumental in leading sales strategies and market development initiatives that significantly enhanced business growth.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin join our team. His extensive background and forward-looking approach are key to our strategic goals," said Laura Grondin, President and CEO of Bingham & Taylor. "Kevin's leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and deliver superior solutions in the utility access market."

Jehl’s strategic vision is anticipated to play a critical role in driving Bingham & Taylor forward, emphasizing innovative product development and expanding market reach. His deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities aligns with Bingham & Taylor's commitment to providing high-quality, durable solutions to its clients.

About his new role, Jehl commented “Bingham & Taylor has a rich history of quality, integrity, and providing innovative solutions to our business partners and customers. I’m honored to join the team and excited to continue our mission to be the premier provider of utility access solutions.”

About Bingham & Taylor:

Headquartered in Culpeper, VA, Bingham & Taylor stands as North America's premier provider of meter and valve access and security systems for underground utilities. Established in 1849 and proudly 100% woman-owned, the company is deeply committed to manufacturing high-quality, American-made products. As a leader in innovation, Bingham & Taylor serves a wide range of water and gas utilities and distributors throughout North America and the Caribbean. Guided by core values of collaboration, integrity, and excellence, Bingham & Taylor ensures that all products and services not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards set forth by the Build America Buy America (BABA) and American Iron & Steel Acts (AIS). These commitments reflect our dedication to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance.

