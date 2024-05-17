Apr 3, 2024

by: Business Facilities

Manufacturing: Mississippi’s Economic Backbone

In Mighty Mississippi, the manufacturing sector is a pillar of economic strength and resilience. Despite facing the same challenges as other states over the years, Mississippi’s manufacturing industry has persevered, evolving and adapting to changing times. Today, it is an economic powerhouse and continuously shines the spotlight on the state’s commitment to innovation, workforce development, and economic growth.

Mississippi’s manufacturing heritage dates to the early 19th century when industries like textiles, lumber, and agriculture dominated the landscape. Over time, the state’s manufacturing base diversified, embracing sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and the blue economy. This diversification has been crucial to ensuring the industry’s sustainability and enabling it to capitalize upon emerging opportunities.

One of the key factors driving Mississippi’s manufacturing success is the state’s ideal—and optimal—location in the southeast.

Situated at the crossroads of major transportation routes, including the Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico, railroads and interstate highways, the state facilitates swift and efficient access to markets across the country and around the world. This logistical advantage attracts numerous industry-leading manufacturers to Mississippi.

The presence of a skilled workforce is another critical component of Mississippi’s manufacturing expertise. Recognizing the importance of education and training, the state has invested in initiatives to develop a pipeline of talent equipped with the skills necessary for successful modern manufacturing.

Accelerate Mississippi, the state’s workforce agency, partners with educational institutions and government agencies to provide specialized training programs tailored to meet the specific needs of manufacturers in the state, from those producing uncrewed aerial systems to radars for the military to automobiles.

For more than 20 years, the automotive industry has been a cornerstone of the state’s manufacturing sector with OEMs Nissan, Toyota, and PACCAR choosing the state as a base for their operations. The presence of these global giants has not only created thousands of jobs for Mississippians, but it has fostered a thriving ecosystem of suppliers and service providers, further strengthening the state’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

One of the latest wins for the state is a nearly $2 billion electric vehicle joint venture by Accelera by Cummins, PACCAR, and Daimler Trucks & Buses that is locating in Marshall County and creating 2,000 jobs—a remarkable testament to Mississippi’s stance as a top state for advanced manufacturing.

Mississippi’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment also has been instrumental in attracting investment and spurring growth in the manufacturing sector. Pro-business policies, tax incentives, site development and “no red tape” make the state an attractive destination for companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. This favorable climate for business contributes significantly to Mississippi’s reputation as a competitive player in the global manufacturing arena.

With its innovative spirit, pro-business policies, and rapid response to market demands, Mississippi is primed to shape the future of the industry and drive economic prosperity for generations to come. Join the growing number of manufacturing leaders that call Mississippi home.

