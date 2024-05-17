Senators Introduce Resolution of Disapproval on ATF’s Oppressive Gun Control Rule

BISMARCK – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced its final “Engaged in the Business” rule, establishing an unlawful reinterpretation of what classifies a firearms dealer under federal law. Upon implementation, this burdensome and costly rule would infringe upon the Second Amendment freedoms of lawful gun-owning Americans and firearms dealers.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) in cosponsoring a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval on Thursday to nullify the Biden administration’s “Engaged in the Business Rule.” Among other provisions, the resolution maintains the traditional definition of who is considered a firearms dealer, protects Second Amendment rights of gun owners, and emphasizes the importance of lawful gun ownership without overreaching government regulations.

“The Biden administration’s attempt to chip away at our Second Amendment liberties is unacceptable and illegal,” said Cramer. “This costly, complex rule stifles lawful gun ownership and legal firearm sales by categorizing occasional sellers the same as professional dealers. Standing against this rule isn't just about protecting lawful commerce; it's about defending the very fabric of our constitutional freedoms.”

“This rule is proof that the Biden administration is a dishonest broker, and Congress must hold it accountable for its actions in favor of its gun-grabbing liberal base over the Constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans,” said Cornyn. “We will fight this lawless rule tooth and nail to ensure the God-given right to keep and bear arms is preserved and this flagrant distortion of congressional intent of our landmark mental health and school safety law is struck down.”

“It is outrageous that the Biden Administration decided to take a good faith effort to curb the mental health crisis across our country and turn it into an unconstitutional attempt to restrict firearms from law-abiding American citizens,” said Tillis. “This overreach is exactly why Republicans don’t trust this Administration, and it will setback any attempt on future bipartisan legislation as long as President Biden is in office. I encourage my colleagues to support this CRA we introduced and immediately overturn this ridiculous regulation.”

In addition to Senators Cramer, Cornyn, and Tillis, cosponsors of the resolution include Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), Ted Budd (R-NC), John Kennedy (R-LA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), John Boozman (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Dan Sullivan (R-A), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Lee (R-UT), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), James Lankford (R-OK), John Thune (R-SD), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mike Braun (R-IN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), J.D. Vance (R-OH), John Barrasso (R-WY), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined the resolution.

Click here for bill text.