Food Exchange: Volunteer at the Bayside Park Farm

The Environmental Services Department is seeking community members interested in small-scale organic farming to participate in the Bayside Park Farm’s Volunteer Program! 

Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the City of Arcata’s Bayside Park, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between the community and sustainable agriculture. The Bayside Park Farm share program was the first CSA program in Arcata and has provided the community with local, organic produce for 30 years. 

In order to participate in the Bayside Park Farm’s volunteer program, volunteers make a two month long commitment to working three to six hours a week in exchange for fresh vegetables and hands-on training in organic farming. 

In addition to general planting, pruning and harvesting skills, volunteers will learn other useful skills including sowing seeds in a propagation house, mending and preparing beds for planting, transplanting crops, growing crops from seed and irrigation techniques.  

Volunteer applications for the program will be accepted until Saturday, Aug. 31 and can be turned in at any time up until that date. 

For more information, community members are encouraged to email [email protected] or call (707) 822-8184. To learn more about Bayside Park Farm or to enroll in the farm share program online, please visit cityofarcata.org/440/Bayside-Park-Farm

