St Louis Native Dan Liddell Joins Hooligans Music Group as Producer and CEO of St Lou Hitz
EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis native Dan Liddell, known for his impressive production credits with artists such as 2Chainz, Young Dolph, Kanye West, Young Dro, Memphis Moe and Young Thug, has recently joined the recording label Hooligans Music Group as a producer and CEO of his own label, St Lou Hitz.
Liddell, also known as "The Mega Music Producer," has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and ability to work with a diverse range of artists. His production credits also include Bankroll Fresh, Travis Porter, and Young Dro, among others. With his extensive experience and talent, Liddell is sure to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to Hooligans Music Group.
As the founder and CEO of St Lou Hitz, Liddell has been a driving force in the St. Louis music scene, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talent. With his new role at Hooligans Music Group, Liddell will continue to support and elevate the music community in his hometown while also expanding his reach to a global audience.
"I am excited to join Hooligans Music Group and continue to make an impact in the music industry," said Liddell. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team and to bring my unique sound to a wider audience. I am also looking forward to collaborating with other artists and producers within the label to create groundbreaking music."
Liddell's addition to Hooligans Music Group is a testament to the label's commitment to working with top-tier talent and pushing the boundaries of the music industry. With his impressive production credits and passion for music, Liddell is sure to make a significant impact in his new role. Fans can expect to hear more exciting collaborations and projects from Liddell and Hooligans Music Group in the near future.
For more information on Dan Liddell and Hooligans Music Group, please visit their respective websites.
Hoo Network
Liddell, also known as "The Mega Music Producer," has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and ability to work with a diverse range of artists. His production credits also include Bankroll Fresh, Travis Porter, and Young Dro, among others. With his extensive experience and talent, Liddell is sure to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to Hooligans Music Group.
As the founder and CEO of St Lou Hitz, Liddell has been a driving force in the St. Louis music scene, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talent. With his new role at Hooligans Music Group, Liddell will continue to support and elevate the music community in his hometown while also expanding his reach to a global audience.
"I am excited to join Hooligans Music Group and continue to make an impact in the music industry," said Liddell. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team and to bring my unique sound to a wider audience. I am also looking forward to collaborating with other artists and producers within the label to create groundbreaking music."
Liddell's addition to Hooligans Music Group is a testament to the label's commitment to working with top-tier talent and pushing the boundaries of the music industry. With his impressive production credits and passion for music, Liddell is sure to make a significant impact in his new role. Fans can expect to hear more exciting collaborations and projects from Liddell and Hooligans Music Group in the near future.
For more information on Dan Liddell and Hooligans Music Group, please visit their respective websites.
Hoo Network
Hooligans Music Group
info@hoo-nation.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
TikTok
Other