Hoo Nation TV, announces collaboration with New York actor/writer/producer Spice Greene
Hoo Nation TV is a, subscription base platform that is associated with Hoo Network, a non-censored multi media platform, with free expression and entertainment
The HOO Nation platform is miles ahead of the rest. Wait and see.”LA, CA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heads of HOO Nation TV, a streaming network scheduled to launch in June of this year, has brought actor/writer/producer Spice Greene onboard as its CE (Creative Executive). Greene’s responsibilities will include finding source materials to be developed into motion picture content (feature films, short films, and television series) as well as writing, directing and producing much of the network’s original content through his production company, ImaginNation Media Entertainment. Within the first few months of holding his executive position, Spice Greene has successfully delivered several projects to HOO Nation TV, some of which are scheduled to premier in the Fall of 2023.
— Spice Greene
Kevin K Greene’s stage name Spice Greene began as a childhood nickname, due to his premature grey hair. The artist/filmmaker has been in the entertainment business for over 30 years, starting as a child actor on several episodes of the CBS network children’s show ‘Romper Room’ (1972). While born a native of Brooklyn New York, his parents originated from the Shinnecock Indian Nation, a federally recognized tribe of historically Algonquian-speaking Native Americans based at the eastern end of Long Island, New York, with its headquarters in Suffolk County on the southern shore. After several years astray to indulge in the music business as a performing artist and eventual talent manager, Spice Greene returned to the film and television industry where he continued his career as an actor while evolving as a writer, director and producer. His works and accomplishments led to him sharing film/TV credits with such greats as Mona Scott-Young, Bruce Willis, and Queen Latifah to name a few. He then founded ImaginNation Media Entertainment – a multifaceted entertainment company with its core operation being the creation, development and production of feature films, television shows and branded content. Additional accomplishments included his literary contribution to the book ‘Souls of My Brothers’ which was co-authored by Busta Rhymes, NFL wide receiver Keenan McCardell, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Coolio, and Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams. He received an honorary award from New City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his literary talent and recently launched an urban streetwear apparel company Black Market Merch. Greene expressed his excitement about the journey ahead with the HOO Nation TV network. And can’t say enough about the authenticity and integrity of its executive team, and the mastery behind the innovative technology they represent.
Lamonte Jordan
Hoo Nation TV
+1 575-200-3801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
"Enter The Hoo"