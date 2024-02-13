Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR Partner to Change OTT/VOD Platform with OMNI VR
Hoo Nation TV+ And Omnilux VR has partnered up to disrupt the OTT/VOD platform
My inspiration is to bring a worldwide next level experience in realtime. Rather at a music concert or boxing arena, we want to bring the most authentic VR experience into the comfort of your home.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking virtual reality experience for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and concertgoers. The new platform, OMNI VR, aims to provide a next-level, real-time experience for users around the world.
— Ian Manson
The partnership between Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR is set to disrupt the OTT/VOD industry by offering a unique and immersive experience for viewers. With OMNI VR, users will be able to experience their favorite movies, games, and concerts in a whole new way, bringing a sense of authenticity and realism to their entertainment.
According to the creators, the inspiration behind OMNI VR is to provide a worldwide experience that goes beyond traditional viewing methods. Whether it's a music concert or a boxing match, OMNI VR aims to bring the most authentic and engaging experience to its users. With this new platform, Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR are taking entertainment to the next level.
OMNI VR is set to launch in the near future, and movie enthusiasts, gamers, and concert goers can look forward to a whole new way of experiencing their favorite content. This partnership between Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR is sure to shake up the OTT/VOD industry and provide users with an unparalleled entertainment experience.
Stay tuned for more updates on the official launch of OMNI VR.
Other