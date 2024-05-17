2024 National HIV Testing Day Theme Announcement

Cross-posted from: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dear National HIV Testing Day Partners,

National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is observed each year on June 27 to highlight the importance of HIV testing. The NHTD theme for 2024 is “Level up your self-love: check your status.” This theme emphasizes valuing yourself, showing yourself compassion and respect, and honoring your health needs with self-love. Knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.

HIV testing, including self-testing, is the pathway to engaging people in care to keep them healthy, regardless of their test result. People who receive a negative test result can take advantage of HIV prevention tools such as pre-exposure prophylaxis(PrEP) and condoms. People who receive a positive test result can rapidly start HIV treatment (antiretroviral therapy, or ART) to stay healthy. Knowing your test result is an opportunity to obtain other sexual health services such as vaccines and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

The National HIV/AIDS Strategy and the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. Initiative continue to guide efforts to help us reach all people who can benefit from HIV prevention and care. The path to life-saving treatment starts with testing. HIV self-testing like Together TakeMeHomeExit Disclaimer (TTMH) helps provide free testing to people who do not have easy access to in-person testing services and can reduce stigma for those who may be reluctant to go for an in-person HIV test.

As part of NHTD, please use the hashtag #HIVTestingDay on your social media channels and communicate to your audiences that there are many options for getting tested for HIV. HIV testing is a critical tool to help us end the HIV epidemic in the United States. We appreciate everything you contribute to help us achieve this goal.

Thank you for supporting National HIV Testing Day!

/Francisco Ruiz/

Francisco Ruiz

Director

Office of National AIDS Policy

The White House

/Kaye Hayes/

Kaye Hayes, MPA

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease and Director

Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

/Jonathan Mermin/

Jonathan Mermin, MD, MPH

Rear Admiral, USPHS (retired)

Director

National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stay connected: @DrMerminCDCExit Disclaimer & Connections

/Robyn Fanfair/

Robyn Neblett Fanfair, MD, MPH

Captain, USPHS

Director

Division of HIV Prevention

National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

www.cdc.gov/hiv