View Marketing & Creative Unveils Vibrant New Branding and Webflow Website
View Marketing & Creative is proud to unveil its new branding and website design, developed internally by the View team of designers and marketers.
After developing brands and websites for startups, B2B companies, local and global businesses, we were excited to tackle our own brand and web presence.”CHICAGO, IL , UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- View Marketing & Creative is proud to unveil its new branding and website design, developed internally by the View team of designers and marketers. This revamp reflects View’s commitment to helping clients achieve tangible, impactful results with branding services, strategy, web design and development, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), advertising, and communication services.
— Tanya Sillitti, View Founder & Partner
The redesigned website, view-marketing.com, prioritizes user experience with a straightforward navigation system, cheerful animations, and vibrant branding. Key features of the new website include:
- Insightful case studies demonstrating View Marketing & Creative’s wide range of projects; both in a variety of industries and across a comprehensive list of services.
- An embedded accessibility widget enabling the site to be inclusive to users with diverse abilities and visual needs.
- Visually compelling statistics that illustrate a proven history of client success.
- Client testimonials that highlight the team’s strengths and capabilities.
- Easily navigable contact forms and call-to-actions that facilitate engagement.
The site strikes a balance between bold and clean; allowing users to quickly glean information and reach out for marketing help. The View Marketing & Creative team invites viewers to explore the site at view-marketing.com
“As View Marketing & Creative celebrates our 8th year in business, it felt like the right time to present ourselves in a fresh way,” said View Founder and Partner, Tanya Sillitti. “After developing brands and websites for startups, B2B companies, local and global businesses, we were excited to tackle our own brand and web presence. This website accurately shows the depth and breadth of work we’ve done through the years.”
The website was built on the Webflow platform, as the team are Certified Webflow Experts.
About View Marketing & Creative:
Through a variety of thoughtful marketing services and a collaborative process, View Marketing & Creative is a marketing and creative firm giving clients the benefits of a world-class team with the attention of a boutique agency. View helps clients achieve successes in the areas of branding, strategy, website, SEO, advertising, social media management and communication. By leveraging the interconnectedness of design, marketing, and strategy, the team is able to effectively support clients through their challenges, no matter the industry.
