Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,034 in the last 365 days.

New England Window Fashions Launches Revamped Website with Enhanced Customer Experience

New England Window Fashions New Website

Flaherty Family

Flaherty Family

New England Window Fashions Logo

Logo

Were excited to announce the launch of our new website! Discover premium window treatments designed to elevate your home’s style and comfort. Visit us today and lets transform your view!”
— Levi Flaherty, owner of New England Window Fashions
CONNECTICUT, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Window Fashions, the premier provider of custom window treatments in Connecticut, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge website. An online platform that has seamlessly integrated New England Window Fashions' decades of industry expertise with the latest web design technology.

Renowned as the area's go-to source for premium custom window coverings, New England Window Fashions takes a personalized design approach. The company offers complimentary in-home consultations, allowing its team to thoroughly understand each client's preferences, requirements, and the architectural style of Connecticut homes.

The newly launched website, strategically crafted by Window Treatment Marketing Pros, boasts a visually captivating and intuitive interface. Visitors can effortlessly browse products, view projects' galleries, and access information to guide their decision-making. The seamless consultation booking feature lets homeowners easily schedule appointments with New England Window Fashions' local expert consultants.

"Our team has worked diligently to develop a website that showcases the beauty and functionality of New England Window Fashions' products and provides a seamless user experience," said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "By combining engaging visuals, informative content, and intuitive navigation, we've created a platform that empowers homeowners to make informed decisions and easily connect with New England Window Fashions experts."

Leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, Window Treatment Marketing Pros implemented cutting-edge SEO strategies to optimize the website for enhanced online visibility. New England Window Fashions is now better positioned to attract customers looking for premium window treatment solutions, thanks to the agency's efforts in weaving targeted keywords and high-quality backlinks into the fabric of their online presence.

All window coverings from New England Window Fashions are meticulously crafted using the finest materials and expert artisanship, ensuring enduring beauty and flawless functionality. The company stands behind the quality of its products with a warranty, giving customers peace of mind.

To embark on a journey of window design innovation and schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, visit New England Window Fashions' new website at https://newenglandwindowfashions.com/ or call (860) 266-6149.

For website and digital marketing help, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (314) 470-1180.

Levi Flaherty
New England Window Fashions
+1 860-266-6149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

New England Window Fashions Launches Revamped Website with Enhanced Customer Experience

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more