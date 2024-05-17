The Benison ATL: Pioneering Stonecrest's First Mini-Home Community on New Birth’s Campus

The Benison ATL is a transformative mixed-use development that will occupy 35-acres of New Birth’s property and feature 120 mini-homes in its initial phase of construction – reshaping the landscape of affordable housing in the area.

Groundbreaking Event on May 18th Marks Expansion of Affordable Housing Opportunities in Metro Atlanta

STONECREST, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant will join a host of elected officials and dignities for a groundbreaking ceremony commemorating Stonecrest’s first mini-home community on Saturday, May 18 at noon. The Benison ATL is a transformative mixed-use development that will occupy 35-acres of New Birth’s property and feature 120 mini-homes in its initial phase of construction – reshaping the landscape of affordable housing in the area.

Attendees joining the groundbreaking ceremony should park at New Birth, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd in Stonecrest, in the designated parking lot and take the shuttle to the staging area. The event will take place, rain or shine.

“Our commitment to this life-changing endeavor is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves an affordable place to call home and a pathway to homeownership that has become unobtainable for so many households,” said Bryant. “We recognize the mounting obstacles confronting aspiring homeowners in the relentless landscape of the national real estate market. This effort is not just about building houses; it's about erecting pillars of hope and opportunity for families seeking stability and prosperity and laying the foundation for dreams to flourish and communities to thrive.”

Led by seasoned real estate sales leader and developer Anthony Williams, Sydney A. Capital Partners hopes to transform the market by providing exciting residential, commercial and mixed-use properties. “In the world of real estate development, we pride ourselves as a visionary firm guided by innovation and anchored in integrity. Through this partnership with New Birth, we look to dynamically reimagine housing concepts in this area by ushering in bold, fresh, and quality designed marque properties,” Williams said.

New Birth, recognized as the largest land-owning Black church in America, with 270 contiguous acres in DeKalb County, marks its first major development project in two decades with The Benison ATL. This groundbreaking endeavor will unfold in three phases: Phase I will feature 120 mini-homes, followed by townhomes in Phase II, and concluding with residential/retail space in Phase III. Notable amenities include an amphitheater, expansive green spaces, and a swimming pool – catering to diverse demographics including young professionals, couples, empty nesters, and seniors.

In addition to Bryant, confirmed speakers include Congressman Hank Johnson, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, and Stonecrest Council Member Tammy Grimes.

For more information about The Benison ATL, visit www.thebenisonATL.com.

At-A-Glance

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at noon

Where: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Parking: Attendees should follow event signage for designated parking areas on New Birth’s campus.

Visuals:

• Celebratory groundbreaking activities and photo opportunities

• Remarks from distinguished speakers and guests

• Unveiling of renderings of The Benison ATL development