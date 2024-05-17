Attorney General Bird Announces Members of Statewide Antisemitism Task Force
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced the members of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office’s statewide antisemitism task force. The 14-member task force is made up of local leaders in state government, law enforcement, and Iowa’s Jewish community.
“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to keep Iowans safe,” said Attorney General Bird. “The terror attacks and antisemitism we see on TV are not just news stories; these are real lives and real victims. I look forward to working alongside law enforcement, community leaders, educators, and Iowa Jewish community groups to combat the rise in antisemitic hate and support our Jewish neighbors.”
Members of the task force include:
- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
- Jarad Bernstein, Executive Director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines
- David Adelman, President of Jewish Federation Foundation and Executive Director for Cornerstone Government Affairs
- Eric Wessan, Solicitor General for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office
- Dan Breitbarth, Assistant Attorney General, Legislative Affairs for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office
- Allan Ross, Executive Director for the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities
- Charles Schneider, Co-Chair of Iowans Supporting Israel and Former Iowa Senate President
- Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald, Story County Sheriff
- Brian Cohen, President of the Temple Judah
- Mitchell Levin, Board Member of Temple Judah, Cedar Rapids Senior Contributing Columnist of Segula Magazine
- Greg Berenstein, Community Activities Director of Congregation Beth Shalom
- Representatives from the Iowa Department of Public Safety
###
For More Information:
Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director
(515) 823-9112