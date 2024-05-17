Serious Needs Assistance is Available for Storm Survivors in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have an immediate or serious need due to the April 25-May 9 severe storms and tornadoes, you may qualify for a one-time $750 payment per household through FEMA’s Serious Need Assistance. This payment would be in addition to other assistance you’re eligible for.

Immediate or serious needs are lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Serious Needs Assistance is available to eligible survivors living in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared: by May 30.

You may be eligible for Serious Needs Assistance if:

You complete a FEMA application;

FEMA can confirm your identity;

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area;

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send;

You tell FEMA you are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application; and

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance is available.

To watch an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.