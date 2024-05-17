Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,444 in the last 365 days.

Serious Needs Assistance is Available for Storm Survivors in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have an immediate or serious need due to the April 25-May 9 severe storms and tornadoes, you may qualify for a one-time $750 payment per household through FEMA’s Serious Need Assistance. This payment would be in addition to other assistance you’re eligible for.

Immediate or serious needs are lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Serious Needs Assistance is available to eligible survivors living in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared: by May 30.

You may be eligible for Serious Needs Assistance if:

  • You complete a FEMA application;
  • FEMA can confirm your identity;
  • The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area;
  • FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send;
  • You tell FEMA you are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application; and
  • You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance is available.

To watch an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

You just read:

Serious Needs Assistance is Available for Storm Survivors in Oklahoma

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more