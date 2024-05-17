Saskatchewan Continues to Strengthen Economic Collaboration with Japan

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2024

Province Extends Memorandum of Cooperation by Three Years

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan extended their Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation (JOIN), until 2027.

“This represents another important step in strengthening Saskatchewan’s economic ties with Japan,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “JOIN has been a key resource, collaborating closely with Saskatchewan’s Japan Office to facilitate connections between Saskatchewan companies and new partners and markets in Japan. Attracting new projects and investment in Saskatchewan creates new jobs and economic growth within our communities.”

This extended MOC will move forward increased knowledge sharing, infrastructure investment and technology collaboration between the province and Japan. The original MOC is an outcome of Minister Harrison’s mission to Japan in February 2023. This extension shows how valuable international engagement and relationship building is to attract new investment into the province.

“We are pleased to extend the MOC with the Government of Saskatchewan today,” JOIN Executive Officer and Head of Business Development Hideki Okada said. “There are potential supply chain projects in relation to natural resources and reduction of CO 2 which Japanese companies are likely to be interested in. Based on the MOC, we would like to promote more opportunities for Japanese companies to participate in infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.”

With the fourth largest economy in the world and a population of over 125 million people, Japan relies heavily on overseas imports. Saskatchewan can provide the safe and reliable supply of food, fuel and fertilizer they need to ensure food and energy security. In 2023, total Saskatchewan exports to Japan were valued at over $1 billion. Top commodities included canola seed and wheat, both durum and non-durum.

The province’s trade and investment office in Japan is working with a number of Japanese companies and government organizations who are specifically interested in Saskatchewan’s helium, rare earth processing and sustainable energy.

The Government of Saskatchewan established its Japan office in 2021. This office focuses on growing exports, attracting investment and strengthening relationships with aligned international partners.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: investSK.ca

-30-

For more information, contact: