Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Autonomous Farming Pioneer Sabanto

Partnering with Sabanto underscores our commitment to supporting companies that are transforming their industries through innovation,” — Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, is now the Agency of Record for Sabanto Inc., an innovator in autonomous farming technology. RPR will aim to elevate Sabanto’s groundbreaking solutions and leadership within the Ag-Tech community, aligning with their mission to revolutionize the agricultural industry through simplicity, safety, and cost-efficiency. This partnership marks the continued expansion of RPR’s roster into the innovative technology sector, serving clients in categories including artificial intelligence, clean energy, biotech, spatial web, and more.

Sabanto is dedicated to empowering farmers by integrating autonomous technology with agricultural expertise, creating a sustainable, labor-independent farming ecosystem. The company’s pioneering technology is agnostic to tractor brands (Deere, Kubota, and AGCO), addresses labor shortages, reduces capital expenses, and enhances productivity. By providing transformative, cutting-edge technology, Sabanto ensures uninterrupted productivity and operational efficiency for farmers across diverse regions.

Rubenstein Public Relations will develop and execute a comprehensive public relations strategy to promote the adoption of Sabanto’s innovative technologies and highlight their expansion into key markets. The campaign will focus on media engagement, thought leadership, and the digital amplification of Sabanto’s brand presence, aligning with their goals of boosting farming productivity and overcoming labor challenges. This partnership aligns with RPR’s expansion into the farming sector through clients like regenerative farm lender Dan Miller, the Soloviev Group’s Crossroads Agriculture, and the modular indoor vertical farming company GreenOnyx.

"Partnering with Sabanto underscores our commitment to supporting companies that are transforming their industries through innovation," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "Sabanto’s approach to autonomous farming is not only addressing current challenges but is also paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in agriculture."

Sabanto’s leadership, under the visionary guidance of Founder and CEO Craig Rupp, brings decades of experience in technical innovation and agricultural expertise. Rupp’s background in product development, signal processing, and electrical engineering, combined with his commitment to steering the agricultural sector towards new horizons of efficiency and sustainability, positions Sabanto as a leader in AI-enhanced agriculture.

About Sabanto

Sabanto is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture through simplicity, safety, and cost-efficiency. Sabanto’s pioneering technology is shaping the future of farming, blending artificial intelligence with agricultural expertise to create a sustainable, labor-independent farming ecosystem. Sabanto empowers farmers, championing their cause with their autonomous upgrades for existing vehicles and machinery that offer solutions for labor shortages, reduce capital expenses, and add more hours to an operator’s day.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.