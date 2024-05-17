Texas Triples U.S. Job Growth Rate In April

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the growing Texas workforce and diverse Texas economy following the release of employment numbers showing Texas tripled the monthly job growth rate of the U.S., adding 42,600 non-farm jobs in April. Texas also leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months.



“Texas grew jobs at three times the rate of the U.S. in April thanks to the strength of our skilled and growing workforce and the best business climate in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Despite economic pressures at the national level, Texas employers are innovating, adapting, and growing in diverse industries across our great state. Of all the top rankings for Texas, one matters most: More Texans are working than ever before, and that means more opportunity for more Texas families to prosper. With continuing, critical investments in education, infrastructure, and workforce development, we are working together to build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”



Texas again smashed all previous historic highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. April employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,226,800.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,623,300.

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,159,000 after adding 42,600 non-farm jobs and tripling the monthly job growth rate of the U.S. in April.

Texas added 306,000 jobs from April 2023 to April 2024, the most in the nation.

April marked job growth in Texas for 46 of the last 48 months.

Through April, Texas has added more than 2.35 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.



Earlier this month, Governor Abbott also celebrated Small Business Week in Texas and the crucial role small business owners and entrepreneurs play in our state’s thriving jobs economy.

