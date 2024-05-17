Virtue Medical Expands Its Reach with the Opening of Queenstown Clinic and Enhanced Health Screening Services

With its expansion and enhanced health screening services, Virtue Medical upholds its mission of providing patient-centered care in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Medical, a trusted name in healthcare excellence, proudly announces the expansion of its presence with the opening of a new Queenstown GP clinic. This strategic location is part of its commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to residents in Singapore.

Virtue Medical aims to serve the healthcare needs of the local community with personalized care and a wide range of medical services. Like its Clementi and Mei Ling branches, Virtue Medical Queenstown is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals dedicated to delivering quality care and positive patient experiences.

"Our goal is to provide accessible and compassionate care to our patients, and we look forward to serving the Queenstown community and its neighbouring locations,” says Dr. Roger Teo, co-founder of Virtue Medical.

In addition to the new clinic opening, Virtue Medical is enhancing its health screening services to empower individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. The comprehensive health screening packages offered by Virtue Medical are designed to detect potential health issues at an early stage, allowing for timely intervention and preventive measures.

"Preventive care is essential for maintaining optimal health and well-being, and our enhanced health screening services are designed to empower individuals to proactively manage their health," adds Dr. Roger Teo. "By offering comprehensive health screening packages, we aim to promote early detection of health issues and encourage our patients to adopt healthy lifestyle habits."

Virtue Medical’s dedication to excellence in healthcare extends beyond medical services to encompass personalized care, patient education, and ongoing support. With its expansion and enhanced health screening services, Virtue Medical continues to uphold its mission of providing holistic and patient-centered care to individuals and families in Singapore.

About Virtue Medical

Co-founded by Dr. Roger Teo, a highly respected physician, Virtue Medical offers a wide range of medical services, including general consultations, health screening, chronic disease management, and preventive care.