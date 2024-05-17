Signals Recognizes Industry Leaders With Spring 2024 Demand Gen Summit Awards
Signals Honors Top Industry Leaders with Demand Gen Awards at the Demand Gen Summit Spring 2024, Recognizing Leaders Contributions to the IndustrySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signals, a groundbreaking AI Marketing solution, proudly announces the winners of the acclaimed Demand Gen Summit Awards, which were presented at the Demand Gen Summit Spring 2024. This noteworthy event brought together top experts in the industry, featuring 20+ speakers including Declan Mulkeen, Dan Swift, Taylor Udell, Neeti Patel, Todd Busler, Dani Woolf, and more.
The Demand Gen Awards observed 72 exceptional leaders and demand generation experts nominated. Of all the remarkable nominees, five crowd-voted nominees were recognized and honored in each of four distinct categories.
The award categories are as follows: Thought Leader, Practitioner, Strategist, and Architect. The Thought Leader category celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional thought leadership in the field of demand generation and are recognized for their shared influential insights. The Strategist category acknowledges professionals who excel in developing and implementing strategic demand generation initiatives. The Demand Gen Practitioner category honors demand generation professionals who consistently demonstrate excellence in execution and refining efforts with their organization. Finally, the Architect category recognizes individuals who specialize in the technical aspects of demand generation.
Signals proudly congratulates the following winners:
Demand Gen Thought Leader Award Winners:
Dan Swift, CEO & Founder at Numentum
Dale Dupree, Founder at The Sales Rebellion
Samantha Mckenna, Founder at #samsales Consulting
Sam Jacobs, CEO at Pavillion
Jen Allen-Knuth, Founder at DemandJen
Demand Gen Architect Award Winners:
Kyle Lacy, CMO at Jellyfish
Mark Kosoglow, CFO at Kosoglow Family
Kyle Coleman, CMO at Copy.ai
Tushar Patel, CMO at Cleo
Hilary Headlee, EVP at Insight Partners
Demand Gen Strategist Award Winners:
Ragen D., Director of Demand Gen at Refine Labs
Whitney Parker Mitchel, CEO & Founder at Beacon Digital
Wendy Turner-Williams, CEO at TheAssociation
Melanie Fellay, CEO at Spekit
Sangram Vajre, CEO & Founder of GTM Partners
Demand Gen Practitioner Award Winners:
Jordan Tucker, Sr. Demand Gen Manager at ParcelLab
Zoe Hartsfield, Sr. Manager, Evangelism at Apollo.io
Darren Mckee, VP of Sales at Skye
Jill Rowley, Evangelist at Evangelist
Lori Richardson, Sales Advisor at ScoreMore Sales
To learn more about these award winners and view the Summit, visit the official website at demandgensummit.com.
About Signals:
Signals is a trailblazing AI Marketing solution enabling businesses to generate highly qualified leads through AI. Signals allows you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and more. Signals has helped their customers to guide revenue-generating decisions and decipher buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals please visit getsignals.ai.
