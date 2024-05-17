Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on Energy Action Plan Progress, 20 May

Minister of Electricity to provide update on Energy Action Plan Progress from Megawatt Park

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, will be hosting a media briefing to discuss the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Date: Monday, 20 May 2024

Time: 09:00 (Media setup from 08:00)

Venue: Eskom, Megawatt Park, Maxwell Drive, Sunninghill, Sandton

Live Streaming:

- Facebook: GovernmentZA

- Twitter: GovernmentZA

- YouTube: GovernmentZA

RSVP:

Please RSVP by sending your details (Name, Surname,ID number and Media house) to

- Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za

- Mediadesk@eskom.co.za

Deadline: 08:30, Sunday, 19 May 2024

Media Enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5566

Email: tsakane@presidency.gov.za