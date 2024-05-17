Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,459 in the last 365 days.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on Energy Action Plan Progress, 20 May

Minister of Electricity to provide update on Energy Action Plan Progress from Megawatt Park

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, will be hosting a media briefing to discuss the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Date: Monday, 20 May 2024  
Time: 09:00 (Media setup from 08:00)  
Venue: Eskom, Megawatt Park, Maxwell Drive, Sunninghill, Sandton

Live Streaming:  
- Facebook: GovernmentZA  
- Twitter: GovernmentZA  
- YouTube: GovernmentZA

RSVP:  
Please RSVP by sending your details (Name, Surname,ID number and Media house) to  
- Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za
- Mediadesk@eskom.co.za

Deadline: 08:30, Sunday, 19 May 2024

Media Enquiries:  
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity  
Cell: 082 084 5566  
Email: tsakane@presidency.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on Energy Action Plan Progress, 20 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more