Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on Energy Action Plan Progress, 20 May
Minister of Electricity to provide update on Energy Action Plan Progress from Megawatt Park
Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, will be hosting a media briefing to discuss the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.
Date: Monday, 20 May 2024
Time: 09:00 (Media setup from 08:00)
Venue: Eskom, Megawatt Park, Maxwell Drive, Sunninghill, Sandton
Live Streaming:
- Facebook: GovernmentZA
- Twitter: GovernmentZA
- YouTube: GovernmentZA
RSVP:
Please RSVP by sending your details (Name, Surname,ID number and Media house) to
- Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za
- Mediadesk@eskom.co.za
Deadline: 08:30, Sunday, 19 May 2024
Media Enquiries:
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5566
Email: tsakane@presidency.gov.za