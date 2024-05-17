Join MDC at McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City for a free family fishing day June 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a family fishing day at McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City June 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Fishing poles, tackle, bait, and instruction will be provided free of charge, and participants of all ages are welcome. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will not need a fishing permit during this event, and registration is not required.

Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. McKay Park Lake is located at 1700 Southridge Drive in Jefferson City.