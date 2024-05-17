Media Veteran Angelo Ellerbee Presents His New Motivational Book, "Before I Let You Go”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime media veteran Angelo Ellerbee, founder/president of Double XXposure, the firm that has worked alongside entertainment leaders such as producer/composer James Mtume, singer/actress/Broadway legend Melba Moore and the King of Pop Michael Jackson, is releasing his new book in August 2024.
“Before I Let You Go” is the fourth book from Angelo Ellerbee which will include a foreword by Grammy Legend/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Dionne Warwick. A 55 year public relations and artist development veteran, Ellerbee has served as a record label executive (Chrysalis, Island Def Jam) and talent coach for both major and independent artists. This while running Double XXposure Media Relations in New York and New Jersey.
Ellerbee authored how-to and motivational books such as “Ask Angelo” and “The Sense of Success”, as well as guided the careers of many in entertainment, from Grammy winner Alicia Keys to opera legend Beverly Sills. Using his own life and work in entertainment as a leading publicist and coach (he guided hit maker Mary J. Blige at the beginning of her career), Ellerbee’s "Before I Let You Go" is a step by step guide as to how to create excellence in one’s life and career – with focus and clarity. The goal for the longtime media veteran Ellerbee is to share wisdom, knowledge and advice to future generations.
Angelo Ellerbee’s “Before I Let You Go” will be available via Hope Of Vision (HOV) Publishing in August 2024.
