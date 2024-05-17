Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Dirt Bike Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 5/13/24 to 5/14/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1888 Scott Highway, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Hunter Benoit

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/17/2024 Vermont State Police was notified about a dirt bike theft from a residence at 1888 Scott Highway in Ryegate, Vermont.  The dirt bike was reported to have been stolen sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.  The dirt bike was described as a 2022 KTM 450 SX-F, orange in color, with "517" decals on the front and rear.

 

Anyone with information about the location or people involved in the theft are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

Tips can be anonymously submitted at:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Dirt Bike Theft

