St. Johnsbury Barracks / Dirt Bike Theft

CASE#: 24A4003774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 5/13/24 to 5/14/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1888 Scott Highway, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Hunter Benoit

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/17/2024 Vermont State Police was notified about a dirt bike theft from a residence at 1888 Scott Highway in Ryegate, Vermont. The dirt bike was reported to have been stolen sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The dirt bike was described as a 2022 KTM 450 SX-F, orange in color, with "517" decals on the front and rear.

Anyone with information about the location or people involved in the theft are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Tips can be anonymously submitted at:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

