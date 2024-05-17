St. Johnsbury Barracks / Dirt Bike Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 5/13/24 to 5/14/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1888 Scott Highway, Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Hunter Benoit
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/17/2024 Vermont State Police was notified about a dirt bike theft from a residence at 1888 Scott Highway in Ryegate, Vermont. The dirt bike was reported to have been stolen sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The dirt bike was described as a 2022 KTM 450 SX-F, orange in color, with "517" decals on the front and rear.
Anyone with information about the location or people involved in the theft are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips can be anonymously submitted at:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
