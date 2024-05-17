FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES DRAMATIC THRILLER “THE GHOST TRAP”

As part of Marché du Film at Cannes 2024, Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American VOD rights to the dramatic thriller THE GHOST TRAP, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, this fall

New Dramatic Thriller Starring Zak Steiner (“Euphoria”), Greer Grammer (“Deadly Illusions”), Sarah Catherine Hook (“First Kill”, “The White Lotus”), and Steven Ogg (“Westworld”) Sets Sail for a North American Release in Fall 2024

THE GHOST TRAP is a unique film with thrilling twists and turns brought to life by an amazingly talented cast that will have audiences glued to the screen throughout a captivating ride.” — Filmmaker James Khanlarian

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Marché du Film at Cannes 2024, Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the drama/thriller feature THE GHOST TRAP, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, this fall through Freestyle Digital Media.

THE GHOST TRAP is about a young lobsterman who is forced to choose between right and wrong when his girlfriend suffers a traumatic head injury when she is swept off his boat by a rogue wave and rival lobstering family sabotages his gear, sparking a deadly trap war.

The new, elevated dramatic thriller stars Zak Steiner (WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP, EUPHORIA), Greer Grammer (AWKWARD, DEADLY ILLUSIONS), Sarah Catherine Hook (FIRST KILL, THE WHITE LOTUS), and Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD, WESTWORLD). James Khanlarian is directed from K. Stephens’ script, which is based on the book she authored by the same name, with Khanlarian Entertainment producing. The producers for THE GHOST TRAP include Peter A. Couture, Simon Fawcett, Larry Mortorff, Greer Grammer, Zak Steiner, James Khanlarian, and K. Stephens. THE GHOST TRAP is James Khanlarian’s feature directorial debut.

The cast is further bolstered by Taylor Takahashi (BOOGIE), Xander Berkeley with more than 200 film and TV credits to his name including THE TERMINATOR franchise, SHANGHAI NOON and APOLLO 13, Sarah Clarke (TWILIGHT), Billy Wirth (THE LOST BOYS), and Heather Thomas (THE FALL GUY). THE GHOST TRAP had its world festival premiere at the 2024 RiverRun International Film Festival and has been selected as the opening film for the 2024 Valley Film Festival, with additional festival play to come.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the amazing team at Freestyle to bring THE GHOST TRAP to audiences across North America,” said director and producer James Khanlarian. “THE GHOST TRAP is a unique film filled with thrilling twists and turns brought to life on the big screen by an amazingly talented cast that will have audiences glued to the screen throughout a captivating ride.”

“This movie is not about saving the world from giant monsters, zombies, or nuclear war,” said producer Peter Couture. “It’s about people like you and me doing real work, making mistakes and facing the challenges before them.”

"A ghost trap is a lobsterman's wire trap that has been cut off at the surface and is lost and forgotten at the bottom," said screenwriter/producer K. Stephens. "That could have been my book, published so long ago. But thanks to the producers and to my Maine lobstermen friends who believed in it and backed me up every step of the way, this film is gorgeous and gritty, featuring a culture that people rarely get to see."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE GHOST TRAP through Alex Nohe at Blood Sweat Honey.

Steiner and Hook are repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Grammer is represented by Stagecoach Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Ogg is repped by Buchwald.

Khanlarian is repped by Barry Krost Management.

THE GHOST TRAP website: www.theghosttrap.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv