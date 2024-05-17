Director Lorkowski highlights accelerated regional integration at SEEnergy Ministerial Conference

Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, delivered a key address at the SEEnergy Ministerial Conference today, focusing on the critical need for collective efforts to integrate Southeast Europe and the Black Sea region into the broader European energy market. The conference emphasized the transformative potential of the energy transition and the essential need for increased cooperation throughout Southeast Europe.

During his presentation, Director Lorkowski spotlighted the 2022 Electricity Integration Package, designed to align the region’s electricity markets with EU standards and boost energy security through enhanced cooperation. He elaborated on the benefits of the package, such as its compliance with crucial EU projects including the single day-ahead coupling (SDAC) and single intraday coupling (SIDC), and discussed the importance of renewable energy development and the crucial role of cross-border energy trading in achieving climate neutrality.

"Transposition and effective implementation of the Electricity Integration Package are crucial groundwork, not just a formality. They pave the way for enhanced cooperation and integration. Each country must seriously align its legislative frameworks to ensure the regional energy market operates seamlessly and efficiently," stated Mr. Lorkowski.

Further, Director Lorkowski emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to carbon pricing and adjustments to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to meet the objectives of the EU's Green Deal.

The conference aimed to foster meaningful dialogue, exchange insights, and strengthen the foundations for a sustainable energy future in Southeast Europe, and took place in Celje, Slovenia.