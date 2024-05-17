17 May 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people took part in the XV International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”

On May 16, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, took part as an honorary guest in the XV International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”.

This year its key theme is “Trust and Cooperation”. Representatives of more than 80 states, including 40 OIC member countries, as well as 83 regions of Russia take part in the Forum.

During a walk at the residence of the head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Rais Rustam Minnikhanov exchanged views on the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, built on the principles of mutual benefit, long-termism and rich positive experience of working together. Then the joint motorcade of Arkadag and Rais Rustam Minnikhanov arrived at the high-tech technology park “IT Park named after Bashir Rameev”. Here, in the conference hall, a meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia–Islamic World” was held, the theme of which this year was “Russia–Islamic World: a fair multipolar world order and safe development.”

Opening the meeting, the head of the Republic of Tatarstan noted that currently the role of the Group has especially increased. As noted, the forum has become a supporting structure in relations between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Then the floor was given to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Noting the enormous role of Rustam Minnikhanov in strengthening fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan, his many years of services in expanding economic, cultural, scientific, educational, sports ties with our country, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the pattern that the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan enjoys great respect and authority among the entire Turkmen people.

As is known, at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took the initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy. Another important event is the unanimous adoption, on March 21, 2024, by the General Assembly of the Resolution proposed by Turkmenistan, with the co-authorship of 86 UN member states, to declare 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

Along with this, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed at the current Forum to discuss the possibility of developing an “Islamic initiative in the name of peace, mutual understanding and trust.” In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted the advisability of discussing this proposal with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other interested international structures, working together on the text and putting it forward at one of the sessions of the UN General Assembly as an official document.

Continuing, the emphasis was placed on such an important point as the openness of the Islamic Initiative for all states to join it.

This year, the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Turkmen literature, the outstanding thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi, is widely celebrated in Turkmenistan and beyond. Turkmenistan highly values ​​such support and views it not just as a tribute to the memory of the national genius, but also as a sign of respect for the Turkmen people and readiness to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties with our country.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people thanked the meeting participants for their attention and wished everyone good health, success in their responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tatarstan.

Then Rais Rustam Minnikhanov outlined a number of global problems of the modern world, noting that the Strategic Vision Group “Russia-Islamic World” at its level is designed to help find answers to these questions. Particular emphasis was placed on the enormous potential for strengthening cooperation between the participating countries of this format in order to ensure the stability of the political system, increase economic power, preserve and develop cultural, spiritual and moral values.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the international exhibition center “Kazan EXPO” as part of a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

Here, within the framework of the XV International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”, an exhibition of investment and infrastructure projects “Russia Halal Expo” took place.

The exhibition was attended by representatives of almost all sectors of the economy, including food production, healthcare, industry, fashion and beauty, tourism, information technology, finance and investments from different regions of the Russian Federation and foreign countries, including Turkmenistan.

The National Pavilion of Turkmenistan allows you to get a clear picture of the achievements and successes of our country in all key sectors of the economy, including the private sector, the existing potential and opportunities for productive long-term interaction with foreign partners, and the implementation of investment projects.

As part of the Russia Halal Expo exhibition, meetings were held during which Turkmen specialists made presentations on the investment potential of sectors of the national economy.

Then the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan proceeded together to the Gabdulla Tukay International Airport.

Expressing deep satisfaction with the results of the negotiations held the day before, Arkadag and Rais Rustam Minnikhanov confirmed the continued commitment of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation to friendly relations and the mutual intention of the parties to develop full-scale cooperation on a mutually beneficial, equal basis.