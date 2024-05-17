17 May 2024

As part of a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan held a number of bilateral meetings

On May 16, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, met with Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev.

Having warmly greeted Arkadag, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to meet with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov within the framework of such a representative event.

Konstantin Kosachev placed special emphasis on the importance and relevance of the initiatives put forward by Arkadag at the Forum. It was noted that the practical implementation of constructive proposals is intended to give an effective impetus to long-term interstate relations within the framework of “Russia-Islamic World”.

Thanking for the kind words, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that our country considers this format of cooperation as a unique platform for building long-term partnerships with all interested states.

During the exchange of views on priority plans for cooperation, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation expressed firm confidence that the decisions made and agreements reached within the framework of the current Forum will help strengthen productive relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, as well as with the countries of the Islamic world.

Within the framework of the XV International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World”, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan also met with the Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the National Leader of the Turkmen people at such a large and important event, Grigory Karasin emphasized that Russia highly values ​​traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan and pays great attention to the development of long-term cooperation.

The Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs also noted the importance of the official visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty to the Russian Federation, which resulted in the signing of an Agreement on the creation of an Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation, which became an important practical step towards strengthening fruitful ties between the legislative structures of the two friendly countries.

Thanking for the kind words, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the development of a constructive dialogue with Russia and with the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is among the priority vectors of the foreign policy pursued by neutral Turkmenistan.

Then, in the “Guest House under the Administration of Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan” a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Mintimer Shaimiev.

Warmly greeting each other, the sides expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to meet within the framework of the anniversary XV International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”. Taking this opportunity, Arkadag wished the success of this Forum and all events within its framework.

M.Shaimiev, noting the significance of the participation of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the XV International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”, emphasized the relevance and relevance of the proposals put forward by Arkadag, including the development of the “Islamic Initiative in the name of peace, mutual understanding and trust."

Having noted with satisfaction the effective nature of bilateral cooperation in various areas, in particular in the oil and gas industry, shipbuilding, chemical industry, in the supply of aircraft and trucks, the sides spoke in favor of the full use of all opportunities to unlock the existing huge potential for the development of trade and economic relationships.

At the end of the meeting, expressing confidence that the mutual enrichment of cultures, based on long-standing traditions of friendship, will continue to contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations and serve as a solid foundation for further interaction, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan exchanged best wishes to each other and two fraternal peoples.