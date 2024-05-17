17 May 2024

Turkmen-Japanese political consultations took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On May 17, 2024, Turkmen-Japanese political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries were held at the MFA of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan - Ahmet Gurbanov, the Japanese side - by the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, Deputy Director General of the Bureau of European Affairs of the Japanese Foreign Ministry Masaki Ikegami.

During the negotiations, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Japanese relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian fields. The effectiveness of interparliamentary cooperation was noted.

The parties highly appreciated the partnership between the foreign ministries of the two countries, which has a positive impact on regional cooperation, as well as within the framework of international structures, primarily the UN. An exchange of views took place on current issues on the regional and international agenda.

An important topic of discussion was the issues of holding the first Summit of the countries participating in the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue.

In addition, special emphasis is placed on bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Current projects and issues related to their implementation were discussed. Positive experience of cooperation in the oil and gas and gas chemical industries, in the fields of electric power, transport, etc. was noted. In this regard, the importance of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees on Economic Cooperation, which contribute to the promotion of mutually beneficial partnership, was highlighted.

The parties discussed the participation of the Turkmen side in the World Exhibition EXPO 2025, which will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka, where the National Day of Turkmenistan is scheduled for April 14, the day after the opening day of the exhibition.

The sides also touched upon key aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations. The effectiveness of contacts in science, education, and medicine was noted.