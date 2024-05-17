Ashley Puckett Releases Powerful New Single “Anchor” on May 17th, 2024

The Music Row-charting singer-songwriter follows her hit “Tequila” with her first new music of 2024.

I’ve never given up on where I wanted to be in the music industry”
— Ashley Puckett

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music sensation Ashley Puckett has released her heartfelt, much-anticipated new single, “Anchor,” on May 17th, 2024. This release marks another milestone in Ashley’s burgeoning career, showcasing her exceptional talent and emotional depth.

“Anchor” is a poignant and powerful song, co-written by Ashley, with Andrew Douglas and Nathan Beatty, the same talented team behind her Top 80 Music Row charting single “Tequila.” The lyrics speak to the strength and support found in love, even through the most challenging times. Ashley’s soulful vocals and moving delivery promise to resonate deeply with listeners.

Born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ashley Puckett discovered her passion for music at a young age. She honed her craft performing at vocal competitions, community events, and open-mic nights, eventually making her mark in bars and clubs. Her musical influences include iconic artists like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carol King, and LeAnn Rimes.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1bzMsGwcOdAKEoxdziuTv8

At sixteen, Ashley picked up the guitar and began writing songs, embarking on an adventurous journey that included skydiving and bungee jumping. Her path led her to work with world-class singer/songwriter/producer Bryan Cole and lead sound engineer Doug Kasper at Tonic Studios. Together with legendary musicians like Mike Brignardello, John Willis, Mike Johnson, Heidi Engel, Tammy Petty, and newcomer Adam Ernst, Ashley’s debut album “Never Say Never” became a reality. Released on MTS Records on February 14, 2020, her first single “Medicine” charted nationally, followed by the chart-topping success of “Bulletproof” and “What’s Her Name.” Her self-penned single “Tequila” hit the Music Row country charts in 2023.

“I’ve never given up on where I wanted to be in the music industry,” Ashley shares. “When life pulls you in so many different directions, it sometimes takes you off-guard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and although I feel I’m always at the wrong place at the wrong time, somehow that led me to the right place at the right time.”

For more information about Ashley Puckett and to stay updated on her latest releases and tour dates, visit www.ashleypuckett.com.

Ashley Puckett’s “Anchor” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting May 17th, 2024. Don’t miss out on this deeply moving and beautifully crafted new single.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Ashley Puckett Releases Powerful New Single “Anchor” on May 17th, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Ashley Puckett Releases Powerful New Single “Anchor” on May 17th, 2024
Eleyet McConnell Launches New Single/Video Following Josie Music Awards Nomination
Cory M. Coons Celebrates a Decade of Music with Special Edition Release of “Across The Great Divide”
View All Stories From This Author