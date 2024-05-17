Ashley Puckett Releases Powerful New Single “Anchor” on May 17th, 2024

The Music Row-charting singer-songwriter follows her hit “Tequila” with her first new music of 2024.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music sensation Ashley Puckett has released her heartfelt, much-anticipated new single, “Anchor,” on May 17th, 2024. This release marks another milestone in Ashley’s burgeoning career, showcasing her exceptional talent and emotional depth.

“Anchor” is a poignant and powerful song, co-written by Ashley, with Andrew Douglas and Nathan Beatty, the same talented team behind her Top 80 Music Row charting single “Tequila.” The lyrics speak to the strength and support found in love, even through the most challenging times. Ashley’s soulful vocals and moving delivery promise to resonate deeply with listeners.

Born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ashley Puckett discovered her passion for music at a young age. She honed her craft performing at vocal competitions, community events, and open-mic nights, eventually making her mark in bars and clubs. Her musical influences include iconic artists like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carol King, and LeAnn Rimes.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1bzMsGwcOdAKEoxdziuTv8

At sixteen, Ashley picked up the guitar and began writing songs, embarking on an adventurous journey that included skydiving and bungee jumping. Her path led her to work with world-class singer/songwriter/producer Bryan Cole and lead sound engineer Doug Kasper at Tonic Studios. Together with legendary musicians like Mike Brignardello, John Willis, Mike Johnson, Heidi Engel, Tammy Petty, and newcomer Adam Ernst, Ashley’s debut album “Never Say Never” became a reality. Released on MTS Records on February 14, 2020, her first single “Medicine” charted nationally, followed by the chart-topping success of “Bulletproof” and “What’s Her Name.” Her self-penned single “Tequila” hit the Music Row country charts in 2023.

“I’ve never given up on where I wanted to be in the music industry,” Ashley shares. “When life pulls you in so many different directions, it sometimes takes you off-guard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and although I feel I’m always at the wrong place at the wrong time, somehow that led me to the right place at the right time.”

For more information about Ashley Puckett and to stay updated on her latest releases and tour dates, visit www.ashleypuckett.com.

Ashley Puckett’s “Anchor” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting May 17th, 2024. Don’t miss out on this deeply moving and beautifully crafted new single.