DPB Premieres New Anti-Bullying Music Video, “I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)”

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive rap artist and songwriter, DPB, acclaimed for his uplifting music and anti-bullying advocacy, is premiering his new music video, “I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)” today at 7pm ET on Youtube. This particular video illustrates a bullying situation between two students at school and provides an example of the proper way to handle such a situation.

Watch the premiere at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxGS6ulf2_Q

Produced by DPB Muzik Inc. in association with DOB Interactive LLC, the music video features the new anti-bullying dance, ‘THE HAPPY DANCE.’ The video stars DPB as himself and Brent Beck as Principal Beck, with animation and effects by Ouiwey Collins.

It’s part of the new movement “Share Some Love Give Someone a Hug” to spread positivity and teach individuals how to tackle bullying. Various stop bullying resources are also mentioned in the video including https://www.stopbullying.gov and https://www.pacer.org/bullying/info/

“I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)” is a vibrant anthem designed to spread happiness and encourage listeners to embrace positivity in their lives. The song is a tribute to DPB’s commitment to spreading joy and positivity through his music.

DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is a multifaceted artist known for sharing uplifting messages through his music. Having shared the stage with artists like Bootsy Collins, Salt ‘n Pepa, and Kirk Franklin, his music serves as a beacon of hope amid negativity.

Apart from his music career, DPB is actively involved in community outreach. He has developed programs for schools addressing pivotal issues such as peer pressure and bullying, and he continues to impact lives through his music and message.

For more information about DPB and his music, visit his official website at https://worldofdpb.com.

About DPB:

Positive rap artist and songwriter DPB is known for his uplifting messages and chart-topping hits. He uses his music to inspire positivity and hope, and has been featured on shows such as BET’s Teen Summit Gospel Special and Sirius/XM radio’s Holy Culture Radio.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

