Erin Enderlin Featuring Cliff & Susan Release New Collaboration “Last Call”

The award-winning artists released the single on May 31, 2024. They first performed the song together at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards.

We are so proud and honored to bring this track to the world”
— Cliff Prowse, Cliff & Susan

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning artists Erin Enderlin and Cliff & Susan are thrilled to announce the release of their collaborative single, “Last Call,” available on May 31, 2024. The song, co-written by Enderlin, was first performed together at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards (ACMAs), where the artists decided to bring their combined talents to the studio.

“We are so proud and honored to bring this track to the world,” says Cliff, who also mixed and produced “Last Call” at Big Red Dog Productions studio in Arkansas.

“Last Call,” originally recorded by Lee Ann Womack in June 2008, reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. This fresh rendition features Enderlin on lead vocal and guitar, Cliff on background vocal, fiddle, bass guitar, and drums, with Susan adding her background vocals and keys.

Fans can look forward to seeing Cliff & Susan live at the 2024 ACMAs on Monday, June 3rd in Conway, Arkansas. The duo is nominated for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, and Producer of the Year.

About Erin Enderlin

Erin Enderlin is a force in the country music world, known for her storytelling and vocal prowess. Her accolades include multiple albums, performances at the Grand Ole Opry, and numerous awards from the ACMAs. Her recent songwriting credits include cuts by Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood. For more information about Erin Enderlin, visit www.erinenderlin.com.

About Cliff & Susan

Cliff & Susan, a dynamic married duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, have an impressive track record that includes international tours, a performance on the Huckabee Show, and multiple nominations and awards from the ACMAs. Their debut album, “Fiddle & Keys” hit the US iTunes Country Albums Top 40. For more information about Cliff & Susan, visit www.cliffandsusan.live.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

