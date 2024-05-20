Smiles for the Kids Partners with Camp Lavi to Provide Support for Those Affected by War in Israel

Supporting IDF families

Smiles for the Kids has partnered with Camp Lavi to organize a series of events for individuals impacted by the ongoing conflict in Israel.

MODIIN, ISRAEL, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a collaboration aimed at spreading joy and support to those in need, Smiles for the Kids , a non-profit initiative that started after the war in Israel on October 7th, has partnered with Camp Lavi to expand volunteer opportunities and organize a series of events for individuals impacted by the ongoing conflict in Israel.Smiles for the Kids, founded by Aron Schoenfeld, has been bringing comfort and happiness to those facing difficulties since the outbreak of the war. This partnership with Camp Lavi marks yet another milestone in their mission to make a positive difference in people's lives. The partnership will focus on families of soldiers who are away, in harms way, for long periods of time and evacuees from the North and the South.To kick off this partnership, Camp Lavi will be hosting a pizza party for families of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem on May 30 at Bardak Pizza. 150 people will be invited to attend and have pizza, salads, snacks, drinks, and a good time in a relaxed atmosphere.Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Aron Schoenfeld shared his thoughts: "We are thrilled to partner with Camp Lavi to extend our reach and provide support to those affected by the war in Israel. Our goal is to spread smiles and uplift spirits during challenging times."As part of the partnership, Aron will visit Camp Lavi to lead engaging activities and share insights about Smiles for the Kids and its impactful work in supporting individuals in need. This hands-on approach is set to create meaningful connections between the campers and those in Israel. The campers will pack bags to be brought back and delivered in Israel at an ongoing series of events in partnership with Camp Lavi. All members of the Lavi family that are in Israel are invited and encouraged to join.Camp Lavi's Director, Sean Steinmetz, emphasized the importance of taking proactive steps to stay connected with Israel, especially during times like these. "We are proud to collaborate with Smiles for the Kids in our efforts to go beyond words and take tangible actions in supporting those affected by the war in Israel. This partnership underscores our commitment to making a difference and providing ongoing support from afar."Through a shared vision of spreading joy and offering support, both Camp Lavi and Smiles for the Kids are poised to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of the many individuals facing adversity.For more information on how to get involved or support Smiles for the Kids and Camp Lavi's collaborative initiatives, please visit www.smilesforthekids.com/camp-lavi

