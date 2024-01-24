Feeding the Frontline: Chef Yehudah Jacobs' Inspiring Mission to Support Soldiers and Families in Israel

Chef Yehudah Jacobs grills for soldiers Yehuda with his volunteers

Chef Yehudah Jacobs has taken it upon himself to feed the frontline and ensure that the brave men and women serving in the IDF are well-nourished.

When taking care of our soldiers, we need to be practical, not tactical. Healthy, nutritious food is the key to helping our soldiers.” — Aron Schoenfeld

MODIIN, ISRAEL, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a nation where military service is mandatory for both men and women, supporting soldiers and their families since the war began on October 7, has become a crucial mission. Chef Yehudah Jacobs , known for his culinary expertise, has taken it upon himself to feed the frontline and ensure that the brave men and women serving in the Israeli Defense Forces are well-nourished. With his inspiring mission, Chef Yehudah has become a beacon of hope for soldiers and their families, providing them with delicious and nutritious meals during their service.As the war began, all the normal lines of business for Yehudah, private cooking workshops, private catering events and shuk tours dried up along with tourism. Through the recently created organization Smiles for the Kids , Chef Yehudah, more commonly known as the Israeli Foodie , quickly pivoted and established a network of volunteers in Modiin and from abroad who help in preparing and delivering the meals to military bases across the country. His commitment to ensuring that soldiers have access to quality food has garnered widespread praise and admiration. Not only does he feed the frontline, but Chef Yehudah also supports the families of soldiers by organizing events and fundraisers to alleviate their ongoing burdens.The welfare of soldiers and their families is of utmost importance in any country where military service is mandatory. Serving in the military requires tremendous sacrifice, and it is essential to provide support to these brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting their nation. The physical and mental well-being of soldiers plays a significant role in their ability to carry out their duties effectively.Chef Yehudah Jacobs recognizes the significance of ensuring that soldiers have access to nutritious meals. Proper nutrition is vital for their physical strength, mental focus, and overall well-being. By feeding the frontline, Chef Yehudah not only supports the soldiers but also contributes to the overall effectiveness of the Israeli Defense Forces. Moreover, by extending his support to the families of soldiers, he helps alleviate their financial burdens and provides them with a sense of community and belonging.Since the outbreak of the war, Yehudah has fed close to 10,000 soldiers and worked with 2000+ volunteers to make a difference. He is looking forward to seeing tourism flourish again so he can continue to give his renown Shuk Tours and cater private events again all over Israel.To sponsor a day of cooking or a bbq for soldiers, or to hire Yehudah for private events, cooking workshops or shuk tours, please contact Yehudah at yudajacobs@gmail.com.

Grilling for soldiers