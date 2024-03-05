Smiles for the Kids Launches Raffle Fundraiser to Support Purim Activities in Israel

Grand Prize Package Purim Raffle Smiles for the Kids

With the aim of ensuring that everyone can enjoy the spirit of Purim, Smiles for the Kids has organized a Raffle Fundraiser to raise funds for Purim activities.

MODIIN, ISRAEL, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiles for the Kids , a leading provider of charitable services and events for those in need in Israel, is pleased to announce their upcoming Raffle Fundraiser to support Purim activities for those affected by the ongoing war in Israel.Purim, a joyous Jewish holiday commemorating the salvation of the Jewish people from a plot to annihilate them, is a time of celebration and giving back. Unfortunately, many individuals in our community are unable to fully participate in the festivities due to the stress and difficulties they are experiencing since October 7. Some of these families and children are displaced from their homes and will continue to be for months while others have husbands, wives, children or family members serving on the front lines.With the aim of ensuring that everyone can enjoy the spirit of Purim, Smiles for the Kids has organized a Raffle Fundraiser to raise funds for Purim activities specifically targeted towards those in need. This initiative will provide events, gifts and smiles to people throughout Israel.The Raffle Fundraiser will feature a grand prize of a trip for 2 to Israel and a full Israel Old City experience with a shuk tour from the Israeli Foodie , Yehudah Jacobs, an Old City of Jerusalem tour from Paul the Aussie Guide and a private 5 course dinner. Other prizes include a wine tasting and Judaica. Every ticket purchased will not only offer a chance to win these fantastic prizes but will also contribute directly to events throughout Israel. Tickets for the Raffle Fundraiser can be purchased online through the SmilesfortheKids.com website.Smiles for the Kids will work closely with local social service organizations to identify and assist those who would most benefit from events and gifts for the children. By providing events, smiles and enabling participation in Purim activities, this initiative aims to bring joy and a sense of belonging to individuals who may otherwise not feel capable of celebrating Purim this year.The raffle Fundraiser for Purim activities for those in need will run until March 24, 2024. Smiles for the Kids encourages community members to support this important cause by purchasing raffle tickets and spreading the word to friends, family, and colleagues. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure that everyone in our community can experience the joy and celebration of Purim.For more information about the Raffle Fundraiser and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.smilesforthekids.com/purim-raffle . Join us in making this Purim a truly inclusive and memorable experience for all.

What Smiles for the Kids does.