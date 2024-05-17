London Real to Premiere Award-Winning Documentary "We Will Not Be Silenced" Exclusively on X

We Will Not Be Silenced, winner of 19 film festival awards for Best Documentary

London Real is thrilled to announce the exclusive premiere of their latest documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced" on May 30 at 7pm UK time/2pm EST.

This documentary is a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals who have bravely confronted challenges and fought for their right to be heard.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real, the popular independent broadcaster renowned for thought-provoking interviews and feature length documentaries, is thrilled to announce the exclusive premiere of their latest documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced," which is set to debut on May 30 at 7pm UK time/2pm EST. The premiere will be streamed exclusively live on X, offering viewers around the world a free-to-access immersive experience into the profound narrative of resilience and empowerment.

Winner of 19 film festival awards including the Santa Monica Film Festival, Myrtle Beach Film Festival, Cannes World Film Festival, the Swedish Academy of Motion Picture Awards, the Latitude Film Awards and The Impact Docs Awards, "We Will Not Be Silenced" is a landmark documentary that sheds light on the untold stories of individuals who have defied online oppression, digital censorship, and adversity to reclaim their voices and stand up for their rights.

Chronicling the story of our David vs. Goliath battle against censorship in a world increasingly moderated by Silicon Valley technocrats, “We Will Not Be Silenced” is a cautionary tale for the modern age which underscores the importance of free speech, while reminding its audience how fragile this most fundamental of human rights really is.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil 'We Will Not Be Silenced' to our global audience," said Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real. "This documentary is a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals who have bravely confronted challenges and fought for their right to be heard. It is a powerful reminder that, even in the darkest of times, the human spirit prevails."

Focussed on 46 days in 2020, the documentary charts London Real’s tumultuous journey as we fought to broadcast and maintain our editorial independence having been deplatformed, all while under increasing scrutiny from governments and social media platforms alike…

… And how despite being banned by the powers-that-be, we successfully managed to find other ways to reach our audiences…

… Livestreaming to over 1 million people through our own independent broadcasting solution and ushering in a new generation of self-publication, as content creators from across the world begin the fightback against Big Tech censorship.

The premiere of "We Will Not Be Silenced" on X promises to be an historic event, offering viewers an opportunity to engage with the documentary in real-time and participate in the conversation surrounding its themes.

Mark your calendars for May 30 at 7pm UK time/2pm EST and join London Real for the exclusive premiere of "We Will Not Be Silenced". Visit x.com/LondonRealTV to start following London Real on X ahead of this not-to-be-missed livestream, or check out londonreal.tv to learn more about “We Will Not Be Silenced”.

About London Real

London Real is a leading platform for transformative content, featuring in-depth interviews, documentaries, and discussions on a wide range of topics with some of the most important voices in the world, including personal development, entrepreneurship, health, and societal issues. With a global audience spanning millions of viewers, London Real is dedicated to empowering individuals to unleash their full potential and create positive change in the world.