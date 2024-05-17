Submit Release
US company Marvell sets up semiconductor design centre in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, May 17 -  

HCM CITY — US company Marvell Technology, Inc., which offers infrastructure semiconductor solutions, has announced the opening of a new design centre in Đà Nẵng City.

It also plans to launch a design centre and high-tech laboratory in HCM City.

The two facilities will focus on high-speed data centre, optical connectivity, storage and analogue and mixed-signal semiconductor technologies.

These are critical to building infrastructure to meet the growing performance and power requirements of an artificial intelligence and cloud data centre.

Matt Murphy, chairman and CEO of Marvell, said: “We are excited with the momentum we’ve gained since we announced our design centre plans last year, including our progress in adding top engineering talent to our team and expanding our number of sites.

“Việt Nam is rapidly becoming the centre of semiconductor innovation and we are committed to being part of that.”

Marvell committed to a 50% growth in workforce in Việt Nam in the next three years at the US – Việt Nam Innovation and Investment Summit held last year during US President Joe Biden’s two-day visit to Hà Nội.

The payroll increased by 33 per cent between December 2023 and May 2024.

Its Vietnamese team contributed to designing and creating Marvell’s Nova 2, the industry's first 1.6 terabits per second optical digital signal processor.

Lợi Nguyễn, executive vice president of cloud optics at Marvell, said at a press conference on Wednesday: “The company is committed to attracting the best and brightest engineering talent to its semiconductor design centre, and to contributing to the growth of the country’s semiconductor community.” — VNS

 

 

