Manic Panic® Expands New “Love Color™” Color Depositing Conditioner Line
Glam Haircare Line Manic Panic Broadens Selection of Available Colors of Groundbreaking Conditioner While Also Honoring Customer and Friend of Brand
’Purple Rose’ went from ‘little old lady to grand ol’ glamour dame,’ and showed us all that you can remain young at heart, even into your eighties,”NEW YORK , NY, USA , May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic broadens the prospective rainbow of colors available in their “Love Color” Color Depositing Conditioner line. The color revitalizing conditioner boasts three new signature hues Purple Rose™, Forest Nymph Green™, and Orange Crush™.
— Manic Panic
The “Love Color™” color depositing conditioner line launched earlier this year and has made waves helping “dye-hards” to revitalize existing color as well as give hints of color to unbleached hair. This release extends the collection to 11 available color depositing conditioners.
The “Love Color™” line continues the company’s dedication to make products both cruelty-free and vegan, utilizing quinoa and vegetable proteins, shea butter and luminescine to keep hair looking vibrant, nourished, and refreshed.
With the additions to the popular conditioner line, Manic Panic® honors the life and legacy of longtime “dye-hard” “Purple Rose” with her own signature name and color, extending brand’s creed and motto to “live fast, love hard, and dye your hair.”
“Purple Rose” embodied the energy and intention of the longtime glam haircare line and became a staple and exemplary figure for both the company and their community. Manic Panic® is honored to memorialize our long-time dye hard in this name and product. The Florida resident passed in 2011.
“Love Color™” Color Depositing Conditioner from Manic Panic® is now available on the official
Manic Panic® website and through select retailers. Join Manic Panic® in celebrating vibrant,
nurtured hair.
About Manic Panic® Founded in 1977, Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon and https://www.manicpanic.com
About Vibrancy Agency An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially Conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com
